Cold snap set to disappear from Hartlepool on Monday when temperatures will reach double figures
Hartlepool may have endured snowfall and freezing temperatures this week.
But the Arctic conditions are set to dramatically change – thankfully as far as many people are concerned – at the start of next week.
Weather experts at the Met Office say temperatures could even rise as high as an unseasonal 13 degrees Celsius before dropping back to an average December temperature of 9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.
This Sunday, however, will still remain cold with the prospect of more snow and ice and temperatures of no higher than two degrees Celsius.
As for Christmas Day itself, forecasters have yet to be too specific although they do say that “temperatures will remain rather cold in the north with wintry showers likely”.