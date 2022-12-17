News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Cold snap set to disappear from Hartlepool on Monday when temperatures will reach double figures

Hartlepool may have endured snowfall and freezing temperatures this week.

By Gavin Ledwith
33 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Dec 2022, 5:10pm

But the Arctic conditions are set to dramatically change – thankfully as far as many people are concerned – at the start of next week.

Weather experts at the Met Office say temperatures could even rise as high as an unseasonal 13 degrees Celsius before dropping back to an average December temperature of 9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hide Ad

This Sunday, however, will still remain cold with the prospect of more snow and ice and temperatures of no higher than two degrees Celsius.

Chris Griffiths kindly sent us this wonderful wintry scene of Westmoreland Street, in Hartlepool, after last weekend's snowfall.
Most Popular

As for Christmas Day itself, forecasters have yet to be too specific although they do say that “temperatures will remain rather cold in the north with wintry showers likely”.

Read More
Hartlepool man, 73, to take part in first town Boxing Day Dip for defibrillator ...
HartlepoolMet Office