Flood alert across North East as three days of heavy rain prompts yellow weather warning

Yellow weather warnings for heavy and prolonged rainfall have been issued for the Sunderland area, with forecasters predicting three days of solid downpours.

The Met Office has issued the warning for heavy rain and advised that local flooding could hit parts of the North East this week.

Heavy prolonged rainfall

The yellow weather alert has been issued for Sunderland and across the North East from tomorrow (11 June) until Thursday (13 Jun).

Affected areas are expected to receive around 10 to 25 mm of rainfall, while others will potentially see up to 60 mm - much of which will fall in six to 12 hours, mainly during the first half of Tuesday.

The Met Office said, "There is a chance that heavy prolonged rainfall could lead to local flooding and disruption to transport.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"When flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads."

The Met Office has warned the following regions and local authorities in the North East will be affected by heavy rain, and may see some localised flooding:

- Darlington

- Durham

- Gateshead

- Hartlepool

- Middlesbrough

- Newcastle upon Tyne

- North Tyneside

- Northumberland

- Redcar and Cleveland

- South Tyneside

- Stockton-on-Tees

- Sunderland

Weekly forecast

This is the forecast for the week ahead in Sunderland, according to the Met Office:

Tonight

Turning cloudier and breezier during the evening, with rain slowly spreading from the south overnight, heavy at times, reaching all areas by dawn, accompanied by fresh onshore winds. Minimum temperature 6C.

Tuesday

Wet and windy throughout the day with persistent rain, sometimes heavy, and strong onshore winds, perhaps reaching gale force on the coast. Feeling unseasonably chilly. Maximum temperature 10C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday

Chilly throughout. Wednesday unsettled with further rain and strong onshore winds. Thursday less windy but with further persistent rain, drier later. Friday more settled, but still cloudy with occasional showers.