Hartlepool hour-by-hour weather forecast as rain looks set to be replaced by sunny spells

According to Met Office forecasters, the heavy rain across Hartlepool on Monday, September 27 will ease off, with the town predicted to experience some bright and sunny spells.

The wet start to the day is expected to ease off and turn brighter around lunchtime, with forecasters expecting it to remain that way right throughout the afternoon and into the early evening.

This is what to expect from the weather in Hartlepool on Monday, September 27.

Forecasters say temperatures should average at around 13°C with Hartlepool set to hit highs of 15°C on Monday however it may feel slightly cooler by the coast.

The regional weather forecast for the North East said: “Some very wet and windy conditions, with outbreaks of locally heavy rain, will clear away east during Monday morning, with sunny spells and scatted blustery showers by afternoon.

“Feeling much fresher than of late. Maximum temperature 16°C.

"A breezy night with further showers at times. These mainly affecting the Pennines. The best of the clear spells for eastern coastal areas. Feeling chilly. Minimum temperature 5 °C.”

This is your hour-by-hour Hartlepool weather forecast for Monday:

10am: Heavy rain, 13°C.

11am: Heavy rain, 12°C.

12pm: Cloudy, 13°C.

1pm: Cloudy, 14°C.

2pm: Sunny intervals, 15°C.

3pm: Sunny intervals, 15°C.

4pm: Sunny, 15°C.

5pm: Sunny, 15°C.

6pm: Sunny, 14°C.

7pm: Clear night, 13°C.

8pm: Clear night, 13°C.

9pm: Clear night, 12°C.

10pm: Partly cloudy, 12°C.

11pm: Partly cloudy, 12°C.

