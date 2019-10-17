Hartlepool is set for a another sunny day
The majority of the day is set to be sunny with no rain forecast for the area.
Thursday, October 17, is set for a fair amount of sun but with winds of up to 20mph. It will be cloudier as the day wears on.
Expect a maximum temperature of 13 °C and a minimum temperature of 7 °C. The colder weather is likely to continue despite the sun, so don’t forget to wear a coat.
Here’s an hour-by-hour forecast showing what to expect from the day ahead.
6am: Clear. 7 °C
7am: Clear. 7 °C
8am: Sunny. 7 °C
9am: Sunny. 7 °C
10am: Sunny. 9 °C
11am: Sunny. 10 °C
12pm: Sunny intervals. 11 °C
1pm: Sunny intervals. 12 °C
2pm: Sunny intervals. 13 °C
3pm: Sunny intervals. 13 °C
4pm: Sunny intervals. 13 °C
5pm: Sunny intervals 13 °C
6pm: Cloudy. 12 °C
7pm: Cloudy. 12 °C
8pm: Cloudy. 11 °C
9pm: Cloudy. 11 °C. 40% chance of rain.
10pm: Cloudy. 11 °C
11pm: Cloudy. 11 °C
There is good news to follow for hay fever sufferers as pollen, pollution and UV levels will continue to remain low throughout the day.
More good news comes from the forecast. Any rain is set to stay away for most of Friday and remaining mainly dry but mainly cloudy.
Unfortunately, rain is likely from Saturday afternoon. So if you’re heading out you might want to pack your umbrella.