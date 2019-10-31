Hartlepool is set for sun and cloud on Halloween

Sun and cloud are on the way.

Thursday, October 31, Halloween, is set to see plenty of cloud but some sun will soon arrive before the night draws in and the spookiness begins.

Forecasters expect a maximum temperature of 10 °C and a chilly minimum temperature of 7 °C.

Hats and gloves may be needed for early-risers and for those going trick-or-treating as despite the arrival of sun, it will be a fairly cold day.

Here is your hour-by-hour forecast showing what to expect on Halloween.

6am: Partly cloudy. 8 °C

7am: Partly cloudy. 8 °C

8am: Sunny intervals. 8 °C

9am: Sunny intervals. 8 °C

10am: Sunny intervals. 9 °C

11am: Sunny intervals. 10 °C

12pm: Sunny intervals. 10 °C

1pm: Sunny intervals. 10 °C

2pm: Cloudy. 10 °C

3pm: Cloudy. 10 °C

4pm: Sunny intervals. 9 °C

5pm: Partly cloudy. 9 °C

6pm: Partly cloudy. 8 °C

7pm: Cloudy. 8 °C

8pm: Cloudy. 8 °C

9pm: Cloudy. 8 °C

10pm: Cloudy. 8 °C

11pm: Overcast. 8 °C

There is good news for hay fever sufferers as pollen, pollution and UV levels will be at a low level but the cold may have you sniffling.

Met Office forecasters predict that rain will arrive throughout the night and early morning into Friday, November 1.