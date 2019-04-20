Hartlepool set to be hotter than Costa del Sol as Easter Sunday scorcher forecast

Hartlepool has been enjoying some Easter Saturday sunshine today - and it's only set to get warmer.

Weather forecasters are predicting the hottest day of the year so far for the UK, and we aren't missing out on the sun.

Easter Sunday is set to see Hartlepool enjoy solid sunshine from 6am to 8pm tomorrow with temperatures as high as 21 degrees.

That would make us hotter than the Costa del Sol, which tomorrow is forecast to see some rain and cloud with temperatures only reaching around 19 degrees.

The weather here is set to cool off by Easter Monday, however, when cooler temperatures of 13 degrees are forecast - though it is still expected to be relatively warm and sunny throughout the day.

Hay fever sufferes have also been warned of a high pollen count over the next few days.