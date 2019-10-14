Hartlepool weather: A bright start to the week with persistent rain moving in from the south
This week will start bright and sunny, heavy rain is expected towards the end of the week.
Monday, 14th October 2019, 08:48 am
Updated
Monday, 14th October 2019, 12:52 pm
Monday, October 14 will see a dry start to the day with light winds and hazy sunshine. Clouds will move in from the south in the afternoon, but it is predicted to remain bright in the region, with maximum temperatures reaching 13°C.
Tonight will see an increase of clouds moving in from the south with persistent and perhaps heavy rain which is expected to become light and patchy as we move into the early hours of Tuesday morning. Temperatures will reach temperature 9°C.
Tuesday, October 15 will see patchy rain but as the morning continues it will brighten up. Clouds are expected to break towards the afternoon, revealing sunny spells, but the odd rain shower is predicted, and temperatures are going to reach a maximum of 14°C.