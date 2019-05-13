Hartlepool weather: Dry and sunny day ahead

Seaton Carew Beach.
Today looks set to be another dry and sunny day in Hartlepool with the good weather set to continue over the course of the week.

After a chilly start, the day will feel warm with temperatures reaching highs of around 20 °C.

There will be some hazy sunshine and light winds at times, but the weather will remain dry this evening and overnight, with a minimum overnight temperature of 4 °C.

On Tuesday it will remain dry with light winds and long sunny periods, though perhaps cloudier in the afternoon.

The maximum temperature will be 21 °C.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week it will be dry and sunny on Wednesday, turning a little cloudier, breezy and cooler on Thursday.

On Friday it will be cloudy and breezy, with increasing chance of rain.