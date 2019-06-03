Hartlepool weather: Fine and sunny spells, but a chance of the odd shower

Occasional sunny spells and a fresh breeze are predicted by weather forecasters today.

The Met Office team has said it will be generally fine with a variable amount of cloud.

It says the odd shower cannot be completely ruled out, however most places will stay dry.

The best of the sunshine will be in the south and east of the region, with the maximum temperature expected to hit 18 °C.

Tonight it will stay dry, with clear spells overnight, and winds gradually easing.

However cloud likely to thicken across the Pennines by dawn, perhaps with the odd shower possible.

The minimum temperature is likely yo be 7 °C.

Tomorrow, there will be some early brighter spells, before cloud thickens through he morning.

A few showers are possible at first, before merging into more widespread rain through the afternoon, with occasional heavier bursts.

The maximum temperature will be 18 °C.

The outlook for Wednesday to Friday is that there will be sunny spells and isolated showers on Wednesday, with early rain clearing north on Thursday, then staying rather cloudy but mostly dry.

Further isolated showers are likely on Friday, before more persistent rain spreads north later.

The long term forecast says that up until Sunday, there will be sunny spells along with scattered heavy and possibly thundery showers are expected on Friday, with a chance of some more persistent rain and strong winds affecting the south.

This unsettled and largely showery theme continues into the weekend, but with a risk of some longer spells of rain in places.

During the following week there are signs that high pressure will begin to build across the country, bringing periods of drier and more settled conditions, although there may still be occasional spells of wet and windy weather, probably in the west and northwest.

Temperatures generally close to or a little below average, but with a chance of occasional warm spells in the east and southeast.