As we head into the weekend, (Friday, October 29, to Sunday, October 31) Hartlepool looks set to experience a weekend of heavy rain, overcast weather and the occasional sunny spell.

Rain is forecast on all three days this weekend, with heavy showers expected on each day.

This is what you can expect from the weather in Hartlepool this weekend, according to the Met Office.

Friday, October 29

A wet start to the day however forecasters do expect it to brighten up as we head into the early afternoon.

However the dry weather is not predicted to last for long with more rain showers forecast as we head into the evening.

It should be a dry night, with daily highs of 14°C expected.

Saturday, October 30

Met Office forecasters are anticipating a dry start to Saturday before it turns wet by mid-morning.

The rain is expected to get heavier as the day goes on, with showers forecast for most of the afternoon.

It could turn brighter as we head into the evening however the chance of some showers does remain.

Temperatures are set to reach highs of 12°C.

Sunday, October 31

More heavy rain is forecast for much of Sunday morning and the early afternoon.

The weather could turn brighter as the day progresses, with the potential of some sunny spells into the late afternoon/early evening.

If you’re taking the kids out trick or treating, it might be best to take an umbrella as there could a chance of further showers.

Highs of 11°C.

