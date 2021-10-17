Hartlepool weather forecast as week looks set to be cloudy and damp
Met Office forecasters are predicting a cloudy and damp week for Hartlepool, with spells of heavy rain.
This week – Monday, October 18 to Friday October 22 – is set to be a bit miserable with gloomy weather and rain expected across the town.
The Met Office predicts a cloudy and damp start to Monday with some sunny intervals, before outbreaks of rain arrive at around lunchtime.
Spells of rain and windy conditions are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, with some brighter weather at the end of the week.
This is what you can expect from the weather in Hartlepool this week, according to the Met Office.
Monday, October 18
Monday looks set for a foggy start before becoming cloudy, with possible rain, around lunchtime.
The rest of the day is expected to be windy with top temperatures reaching 15°C.
Tuesday, October 19
Met Office forecasters suggest Tuesday will be much like Monday, with cloudy conditions and windy weather into the evening.
Despite the cloudy weather, temperatures are expected to hit a high of 18°C.
Read More
Wednesday, October 20
More cloudy conditions are predicted for mid-week, with light showers expected by lunchtime.
It will be a damp afternoon on Wednesday, with some sunny spells and a maximum temperature of 14°C.
Thursday, October 21
Despite a cloudy start, sunny spells are expected by late morning with windy conditions of 34mph.
The top temperature on Thursday will be 11°C.
Friday, October 22
Friday will see a bright start, just in time for the weekend, before changing to cloud in the afternoon.
The maximum temperature is forecast to be 11°C.