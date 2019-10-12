Hartlepool weather forecast: Bright and sunny spells this weekend with heavy rain on the way
Hartlepool’s weekend will see some sun, but rain and wind are on the way.
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 10:16 am
Updated
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 13:13 pm
It was a dry start to Saturday, October 12 with bright, sunny intervals and light winds and temperatures of up to 12°C. Further spells of sunshine are due this afternoon, reaching highs of 15°C.
Light showers are also expected this afternoon, with thick clouds later this evening.
Persistent and occasional heavy spells of rain are expected in the early hours of Sunday, October 13 with a minimum temperature of 7°C.
Sunday will also see a wet morning full of heavy rain, but the afternoon will be drier with bright spells. The temperature will reach highs of 13 °C.
So, what’s the Met Office outlook for early next week?
Forecasters are predicting a dry start to Monday, October 14, but heavy showers and strong winds are expected later in the day.