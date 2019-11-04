Hartlepool weather forecast: Clouds are on the horizon, this is when to expect the rain
If you’re heading out and about in Hartlepool on Tuesday November 5, pack an umbrella as the weather looks set to be showery.
What will the weather be like in Hartlepool this morning?
This morning looks set to bring light rain and heavy cloud, with temperatures reaching just 9C.
What about this afternoon?
Generally cloudier with a few isolated showers in the east, and feeling rather cold in the northeasterly breeze.
The maximum temperature will remain at just 9C and there will be a 10% chance of rain until 7pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Hartlepool?
Early evening is likely to stay cloudy, with a 30% chance of rain from 8pm to 10pm, the chances of it raining will increase as the evening progresses until 9pm when light showers can be expected overnight.
Temperatures will reach 7C but due to northwesterly winds it will feel more like 4C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow?
Tomorrow is then set be cloudy throughout the day, with a 10% chance of rain. Temperatures will reach 7C.
What is the long-term forecast for the North East?
Saturday, November 9 should start cold and frosty for most, with fog in eastern England. Expect rain move eastwards across the country into the evening, bringing strengthening winds.
Sunday and Monday will most likely continue to be unsettled, and this theme will probably remain throughout the following week.