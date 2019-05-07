Hartlepool weather forecast: Cloudy with showers

Hartlepool can expect cloudy weather throughout today with showers.

It will be generally rather cloudy conditions with showers, which could be persistent in places, and also heavy.

Brighter, drier intervals are likely to be quite limited, and most places feeling on the cool side. However, winds should be light. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Tonight will see showery conditions persisting into the early hours, before more persistent outbreaks of rain spread up from the south later, accompanied by strengthening winds. Minimum temperature 5 °C.