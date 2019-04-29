Hartlepool weather forecast: Dry with sunny spells and overnight fog patches

Today's foggy start looks set to clear up as the day goes on leaving a dry day with sunny spells.

The Met Office says the day will be sunny with light winds, although low cloud may linger in some coastal areas.

After a chilly start the rest of the day will feel warm by the afternoon with a maximum temperature of 17 °C.

Tonight it will remain dry with clear spells and light winds overnight.

However further fog, mist and low cloud will develop during the night and the minimum temperature will be 0 °C.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week there will be outbreaks of rain most days and feeling cooler.

For the Bank Holiday weekend it will be generally dry with some sunshine, although some unsettled and windier conditions are predicted later.