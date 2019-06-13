Heavy rain has plagued Hartlepool over the last couple of days, leading to localised flooding and surface water on the roads.

But is it here to stay?

The North East region has been subject to a Yellow warning for rain, issued by the Met Office on Monday, June 10.

There have been heavy showers overnight into Thursday, June 13 with flooded roads, bus cancellations and other delays.

According to the latest forecast from the Met Office, Hartlepool is set for a couple of dry days heading into the weekend.

Rain will pass in the late hours of Thursday, with a dry day on the horizon for Friday, June 14 and mild temperatures between 11°C and 16°C.

Heavy rain has caused flooding in Hartlepool.

The weekend will also be mild with some sunny spells – but risks of showers too.