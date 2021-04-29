Hartlepool weather forecast for the May Day bank holiday weekend

As we head into the May Day bank holiday weekend, (Friday, April 30 to Monday, May 3), Hartlepool looks set to experience some bright spells with some scattered rain showers.

Met Office forecasters are predicting that the town will experience sunny spells for the majority of the weekend however rain is forecast on each day over the long weekend.

This is you can expect from the weather in Hartlepool this bank holiday weekend, according to the Met Office.

Friday, April 30

Forecasters are expecting rain showers throughout Friday morning with some sunny spells as we head into early afternoon.

Showers are predicted to start again as we head into late afternoon/early evening – with the town set to experience a dry night.

Temperatures will be around the 8°C mark.

Saturday, May 1

A wet start to Saturday is expected according to Met Office forecasters with the odd sunny spell.

The weather should dry up heading into the afternoon and evening however it won’t feel much warmer than Friday, with temperatures again averaging around 8°C.

Sunday, May 2

Slightly warmer than previous days with highs of 10°C.

Monday, May 3

An overcast and rainy start is forecast for bank holiday Monday before brightening up slightly as the day goes on.

Highs of 10°C are predicted however it will feel colder with strong winds from the west.

