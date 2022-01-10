Hartlepool weather forecast for week ahead as the town looks set for sunny spells and mild temperatures

The recent cold and damp weather is expected to take a brighter turn as a sunny and dry week is forecast for the region.

Met Office forecasters say conditions will continue to be chilly first thing but are expected to become clearer with sunny spells into the afternoon.

Today is set to be cloudy and damp with light drizzle and breezier conditions into the afternoon.

This week is set to be brighter with mild temperatures.

But conditions are expected to become brighter on Tuesday with sunny intervals and light winds.

According to the Met Office, the rest of the week will be mainly dry and settled.

This is what you can expect from the weather in Hartlepool this week, according to the Met Office:

Monday, January 10

A dry but cloudy start to the week that is expected to bring light rain into early evening.

Forecasters predict that conditions will gradually become milder and drier which will clear during the night as widespread frost develops.

Temperatures could be as low as -2C.

Tuesday, January 11

Tuesday will be frosty first thing but sunny spells are expected throughout the day.

Despite the sunshine, it will be a colder day than Monday with highs of 6C.

Wednesday, January 12

Another bright start to the day with sunny intervals into the afternoon and highs of 8C.

A clear evening is expected that will remain dry with light winds.

Thursday, January 13

Similar to Wednesday, more sunny spells are forecast with a maximum temperature of 8C which will feel more like 5C.

Conditions will remain settled but mild with lows of 4C.

Friday, January 14

Forecasters predict a cloudy start to the day, changing to sunny by late morning.

Cloudy conditions are expected into the afternoon before fog and frost develops overnight.

