Hartlepool weekend weather forecast

A dry start with light winds will start the day for Saturday, November 2. There will be some bright spells but it is expected to get cloudy and some rain will move in from the south by the afternoon. Temperatures will reach a maximum of 11°C but it will feel colder due to chilly winds moving in from the south.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for southern England on Saturday, which means a 90% chance of rain over the weekend, as the wind is expected to push some of the bad weather further north.

Sunday, November 3 will be rather cloudy with some rain and showers.

Here is your weekend forecast:

Saturday

6am – 7am: Chance of rain. 10°C.

8am – 12am: Cloudy. 10°C.

12pm – 4pm: Light rain. 40% to 60% chance of rain. 10°C.

5pm – 7pm: Light showers. 50% chance of rain. 10°C.

8pm – 10pm: Light rain. 60% chance of rain. 9°C.

10pm: Heavy rain. 80% chance of rain. 9°C.

11pm: Light shower. 50% chance of rain. 9°C.

Sunday

6am: Light rain. 60% chance of rain. 8°C.

9am: Light showers. 50% chance of rain. 9°C.

12pm – 6pm: Cloudy. 10% chance of rain. 9°C.

9pm: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. 9°C.