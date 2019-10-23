Hartlepool weather forecast: Heavy rain is on the way as yellow weather warning issued
Heavy rain forecast for the North East as a yellow weather warning is issued for the UK.
Heavy rain is expected to begin on Friday, October 25 and continue into Saturday, October 26 as a yellow weather warning is issued for north west England.
Although the weather warning doesn’t cover our region it is expected we will still see bad weather which could led to transport disruptions and flooding.
Despite the bad weather forecast for the end of the week, the outlook for Wednesday and Thursday remains fairly positive. A dry start to Wednesday, October 23, but it will be a bright day with some spells of sunshine and brisk southerly winds. It will become cloudy overnight with the occasional rain showers and reach a maximum temperature of 13°C.
It will be a bright start to Thursday, October 24, with sunny intervals and blustery showers, but overall it will be a dry day and reach a maximum of 13°C.
Friday will begin dry, with sunny intervals that will continue into the late afternoon, by 4pm the heavy rain will make it’s way across the North East.
The Met Office has forecast that between 40mm to 60mm of rain could fall over a 24 hour period.
Rain will be worse on higher grounds due to more exposure to strong southwesterly winds, and 100mm of rain is predicted to fall in these areas.
In situations with heavy rainfall The Met Office warns, there could be a chance of flooding especially in smaller communities.