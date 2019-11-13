This is when heavy rain will hit during the week.

On Monday a yellow weather warning was issued for the North East starting on Thursday, November 14 – that warning is now no longer in force but bad weather is still forcast.

The Met Office said: “Thursday will remain breezy and rather cloudy with showers feeding in from the east, locally heavy, and wintry over high ground. Feeling cold with maximum temperatures reaching 6C.”

Heavy rain is still predicted starting Thursday afternoon. Here is an hour-by-hour look at the next few days.

Thursday, November 14

6am to 7am: Light showers. 30% chance of rain.

8am to 10am: Sunny intervals.

11am to 1pm: Light showers. 40% chance of rain.

2pm to 5pm: Cloudy to light showers. 40% chance of rain.

6pm: Overcast. 10% chance of rain.

7pm to 10pm: Light rain. 60% chance of rain.

11pm: Heavy rain. 80% chance of rain.

Friday, November 15

12am to 6am: Heavy rain. 90% chance of rain.

9am: Cloudy. 40% chance of rain.

12pm: Light rain. 60% chance of rain.

3pm: Light showers. 30% chance of rain.

6pm to 9pm: Cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Saturday, November 16

6am to 6pm: Light rain. 50% chance of rain.

9pm: Overcast. 20% chance of rain.

Sunday, November 17

12am to 3pm: Cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

6pm: Light showers. 30% chance of rain.