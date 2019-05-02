Hartlepool weather forecast: Showers developing with possible thunder

Residents in Hartlepool can expect some rain later with possible thunder.

There will be cloud and rain in the far North East edging only slowly along the coast.

Sunny spells elsewhere to start, but showers developing inland by late morning, locally heavy and perhaps thundery with hail during the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Tonight will be cloudy with widespread showers at first, however, these will tend to die out towards midnight, temperatures could drop to -2 °C.

Tomorrow will be a frosty clear start to the say with showers developing during the afternoon.