Hartlepool weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit

Heavy rain is on the way.

What will the weather be like in Hartlepool this morning?

This morning will see heavy rain hit the city as early as 6am. The temperature will reach 10C by 12pm.

What about this afternoon?

This afternoon the heavy rain will begin to clear by 1pm and the sky will become overcast with cloud. The temperature will hit highs of 11C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Hartlepool?

Early evening will see the heavy rain stay away and cloud will continue throughout the night. The temperature will reach its peak of 11C at 5pm which is set to continue until late.

What will the weather be like tomorrow?

Tomorrow is then set to see a brighter day than the previous one with some sunshine and less rain. Maximum temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for the North East?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday, November 1 to Monday, November 4 said: “Cloudy, with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle expected throughout. Hill fog is likely, especially across western hills, whilst gusty winds are also expected to develop later on. Less cold. Maximum temperature 11C.