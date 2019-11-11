Hartlepool weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit
The weather in Hartlepool is set to see heavy rain arrive on Tuesday, November 12 before a yellow weather warning later in the week.
What will the weather be like in Hartlepool this morning?
This morning will see rain arrive by 8am with heavy rain due at 11am. The temperature will reach only 6C by 11am.
What about this afternoon?
This afternoon will see more heavy rain arrive until 5pm when the wet weather is predicted to lessen. Met Office forecasters say the temperature will reach its peak of 7C by 1pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Hartlepool?
Early evening will see light rain hit from 7pm until around 9pm, turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 5C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow?
Wednesday, November 13 is predicted to see a brighter day with sunshine throughout. Maximum temperature of 6C.
What is the long-term forecast for the North East?
The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday, November 12 to Friday, November 15 said: “Another windy day with plenty of showers moving in from the northwest, wintry over hills. The shower intensity may reduce by late afternoon and should clear during the evening. Maximum temperature 7 °C.
“Wednesday will be drier and brighter, with lighter winds. Rain is possible through Thursday and into Friday, heavy at times and wintry on hills, before turning drier later. Cold throughout.”