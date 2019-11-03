Hartlepool weather forecast: This is when it is expected to rain

This is when it is due to rain in Hartlepool

What will the weather be like in Hartlepool this morning?

This morning will be predominately cloudy with a chance of rain between 11am and 1pm. The temperature will reach 11C by 11am.

What about this afternoon?

This afternoon will be mainly cloudy. Temperatures won’t rise above 11C throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Hartlepool?

Early evening will be predominately cloudy with a chance of rain between 8pm and 10pm and the feels like temperature will drop to as low as 7C at 8pm. Overnight temperature of 10C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow?

The day will start with heavy spells of rain between 3am and 6am with light rain to continue until around 9am. From then on it will remain mainly cloudy throughout the day with a chance of light rain from 6pm. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for the North East?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday, November 5 to Friday, November 8 said: “Turning colder Tuesday, with sunny spells and few showers, possibly wintry over the highest hills.

“Frosty start Wednesday, then sunshine and few showers, but rain likely to return on Thursday.