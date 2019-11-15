Hartlepool weather forecast: This is when rain is expected to hit the town

Hartlepool weather forecast on Friday, November 15.

What will the weather be like in Hartlepool this morning?

This morning will see some rain, but it will ease off and some brighter spells with develop moving into the afternoon.

What about this afternoon?

Occasional rain is still possible despite sunnier intervals, it will be windy at times making it feel colder – maximum temperatures are expected to reach 9C but it will feel more like 5C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Hartlepool?

This evening will see more general cloud and outbreaks of rain developing from the east. It will still be rather windy. Temperatures are expected to be around 4C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow?

Saturday, November 16 is expected to stay cloudy with rain at times, and it will be chilly with a strong northeasterly breeze. Temperatures are predicted to reach 9C.

What is the long-term forecast for the North East?

The Met Office said: “Tuesday, November 19 will see the northern and eastern areas remain mostly dry and bright through the day. Towards the end of the week it should turn milder with a risk of prolonged rain.

“There is also a risk strong winds and coastal gales.