Weather forecast for Hartlepool on Monday, November 11.

What will the weather be like in Hartlepool this morning?

This morning will see a mixture of sunshine and cloud. The sun is set to arrive just before afternoon draws in. The temperature will reach 7C by 12pm.

What about this afternoon?

This afternoon will then see the most of the bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 7C by 12pm lasting until 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Hartlepool?

The sun will ease away by 4pm.

Early evening will see much more cloud arrive from 5pm until around 8pm, turning partly cloudy and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of a chilly 4C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow?

Tomorrow is then set to see more bright sunshine throughout the day but with some light showers in the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 7C.

What is the long-term forecast for the North East?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday, November 11 to Thursday, November 14 said: “Early rain clearing to sunny spells and brisk northwesterly winds. Feeling cold. Some showers developing during the morning, essentially in the west, locally heavy and wintry over high ground. Maximum temperature 7C.

“Rather cloudy with showers on Tuesday, wintry across hills.