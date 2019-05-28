Hartlepool weather: Half-term woe as cloudy days set to continue

The weather isn't forecast to get any brighter following a dull and grey bank holiday in Hartlepool yesterday.

Families who were hoping to enjoy the sunshine during the half-term break will be left disappointed with forecasters predicting a cloudy and fairly dull week ahead.

Despite having some warm and sunny weather in recent weeks, the next couple of days set to be filled with cloud and the odd shower.

Met Office forecasters are predicting a mild but overcast week in Hartlepool, with temperatures getting progressively warmer throughout the week.

By Saturday it is due to reach 19°C - but there won't be much sun.

Today will be mostly cloudy with the spells of rain this morning into early afternoon. It may get a bit brighter and perhaps sunny this evening but it will feel cool. The maximum temperature is not set to top 11 °C in Hartlepool.

Tonight will bring light winds and largely clear skies, leading to a cold night but it should mean a bright start to tomorrow morning although it's not due to last.