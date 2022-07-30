Hartlepool is set for a mild start to August – but as we crack on with the school holidays this week, there’s not going to be too much sunshine or many summer temperatures in store.

With breezy conditions and cloud on the agenda for the week ahead, let’s take a closer look at the Met Office forecast for between August 1 and August 5.

Monday, August 1: Temperatures between 17°C and 20°C. Cloudy. High UV, medium pollen.

Tuesday, August 2: Temperatures between 16°C and 23°C. Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. Medium UV, medium pollen.

Wednesday, August 3: Temperatures between 13°C and 21°C. Sunny intervals. High UV, low pollen.

Thursday, August 4: Temperatures between 12°C and 17°C. Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime. Medium UV.

