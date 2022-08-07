Hartlepool is set for a warmer week than the last – and with the school holidays in full swing, it looks like it could be perfect conditions for some activities outdoors.

It’s due to be dry and sunny in the week ahead, so let’s take a closer look at the Met Office forecast for between August 8 and August 12.

Monday, August 8: Temperatures between 13°C and 20°C. Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Medium UV, medium pollen.

Tuesday, August 9: Temperatures between 15°C and 22°C. Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High UV, medium pollen.

Wednesday, August 10: Temperatures between 16°C and 25°C. Sunny. High UV, medium pollen.

Thursday, August 11: Temperatures between 15°C and 24°C. Sunny. High UV, medium pollen.

Friday, August 12: Temperatures between 16°C and 21°C. Sunny. High UV.