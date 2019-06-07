A sunny morning changing to be more cloudy throughout the afternoon is predicted by weather forecasters today (June 7).

What will the weather be like this morning?

The Met Office team has said it will be generally fine but cloudy as the day goes by with some possible isolated showers as Storm Miguel heads north.

Early sunshine will turn to cloud and breeze with highs of 14 °C and lows of 12 °C.

What will the weather be like this afternoon into this evening?

Showers are set to hit after noon and grow heavier after 6 pm and into the evening as wind increases throughout the night.

The pollen count is low and should stay that way until Sunday.

Sunset will take place around 9.40 pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow?

The outlook of weather for Saturday, June 8, shows outbreaks of rain in the morning, before easing out later. Rain is due to increase at 3 pm and start to ease away at 7 pm with highs of 14 °C.

What is the long-term forecast for Hartlepool?

Rain and wind from Storm Miguel are set to pass through Hartlepool into Sunday, June 9, with a possibility of hail in the afternoon.

This is due to change by Monday, June 10, with some more sunny spells but consistent showers with highs of 14 °C.

There are indications for later in the week that a drier and more settled forecast could slowly progress as Storm Miguel begins to pass.