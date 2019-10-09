Hartlepool weather: Sunshine will break through but there is a chance of rain in the town
It won’t get any warmer than 14°C in Hartlepool on Wednesday, October 9 – and there is a chance the town may see some rain.
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 06:00 am
Updated
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 06:00 am
Autumn is well and truly here and the cooler weather is certainly settling in.
There will be sunny intervals throughout the day but breezy and blustery conditions will mean it won’t actually feel any warmer than just 10°C.
The morning will start cloudy with the sun expected to break through from the early afternoon.
There is a small chance of rain between 3pm and 5pm.
It will be a fairly clear night but it won’t fall below 10°C.
A Met Office spokesman said: “Weather conditions on Wednesday similar to Tuesday with breezy conditions.
“A bright day with sunny spells and some blustery showers, which could be heavy. Maximum temperature 13 °C.”
It is set to remain cloudy for the rest of the week and it isn’t forecast to top 14°C.”