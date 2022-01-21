Hartlepool weekend forecast as the town is set for bright and dry weather
Hartlepool looks set for a bright and dry weekend with mild temperatures according to the Met Office.
As we head into the weekend, (Friday, January 21, to Sunday, January 23) Hartlepool looks set for bright sunny weather and dry spells with mild temperatures.
The town will see highs of around 7°C over the course of the weekend with forecasters expecting lows of 4°C.
This is what you can expect from the weather in Hartlepool this weekend, according to the Met Office.
Friday, January 21
A bright but chilly start to the day with temperatures set to sit around 4°C over the course of the morning.
The sunny weather is set to continue right throughout the afternoon, with temperatures rising to the daily high of 7°C.
A cloudy night is expected however it should remain dry and mild.
Saturday, January 22
Forecasters are expecting a cloudy but mild start to the day with temperatures sitting around 5°C over the course of the morning.
More cloudy weather is predicted for most of the afternoon however we could see some sunny spells towards the evening.
Daily highs of 8°C are anticipated, making it the warmest day of the weekend.
Sunday, January 23
According to the Met Office, Sunday looks set to be a mostly cloudy and overcast day however despite this, it should remain dry.
Starting off a little bit chilly with temperatures around 4°C for much of the morning, the day should warm up slightly as we head into the afternoon.
The town should see highs of around 7°C.