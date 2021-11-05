Hartlepool weekend weather forecast as Bonfire Night looks set to be mild and dry

As we head into the weekend, (Friday, November 5 to Sunday, November 7) Hartlepool looks set to experience a weekend of mild temperatures and cloudy weather, with the odd sunny spell.

Anyone heading out on Bonfire Night can expect mild temperatures for this time of year, with the weather set to remain dry.

This is what you can expect from the weather in Hartlepool this weekend, according to the Met Office.

Friday, November 5

A cool start to the day is anticipated, with temperatures set to sit around the 7°C mark.

There is a chance of some sunny spells throughout the morning before it turns cloudy around midday.

More bright spells are forecast for late afternoon, with daily highs of 11°C.

Bonfire Night is expected to be dry, with temperatures set to sit around 10°C.

Saturday, November 6

A cloudy start is forecast for Saturday and it is expected to last right throughout the afternoon.

The town could see some rain showers in the late afternoon/early evening however they should pass.

Saturday is expected to the be warmest day of the weekend, with daily highs of 12°C are predicted.

Sunday, November 7

Forecasters are predicting another cloudy start for Sunday however we could see some sunny spells over the course of the morning.

More cloud is expected throughout the afternoon however it should remain dry with no rain forecast.

Another mild day on Sunday, with daily highs of 11°C.

