Hartlepool weekend weather forecast as the 40th anniversary of the Great North Run takes place

As we head into the weekend, (Friday, September 10 to Sunday, September 12), Hartlepool looks set to experience a varied weekend of weather as the Great North Run takes place.

Forecasters are expecting thunderstorms, cloudy weather and even sunny spells – with temperatures expected to average around 18°C.

This is what you can expect from the weather in Hartlepool this weekend, according to the Met Office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is what to expect from the weather this weekend in Hartlepool.

Friday, September 10

A warm and sunny start to the day is expected with the odd cloudy spell – temperatures are set to high 18°C by mid-morning.

Forecasters are then predicting that the weather could then turn wet around lunchtime, with the chance of showers right throughout the afternoon.

There is also the possibility of some thunderstorms towards the early evening with daily highs of 20°C.

Saturday, September 11

A dry but cloudy start to the day with forecasters expecting it to remain that way as we head into the afternoon.

There is a chance of some sunny spells towards the late afternoon/early evening.

Despite the dull weather, Met Office forecasters are expecting it to remain warm with temperatures once again hitting highs of 20°C.

Sunday, September 12

Forecasters are expecting more cloudy spells on Sunday however the weather is expected to remain dry.

For those running the Great North Run, Sunday is looking to be much cooler than the rest of the weekend, with highs of 15°C.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day.