Hartlepool weekend weather forecast as the town looks set for cloudy but dry spells

As we head into the weekend, (Friday, August 13 to Sunday, August 15), Hartlepool looks set to experience a most cloudy few days with some sunny spells spread throughout.

Despite the cloud covering, the town is expected to be mainly dry this weekend, with the chance of some showers towards sunny evening.

This is what you can expect from the weather in Hartlepool this weekend, according to the Met Office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is what to expect from the weather this weekend in Hartlepool.

Friday, August 13

Forecasters are expecting a sunny start to Friday however the weather could turn cloudy by late morning.

The cloudy spells are set to continue throughout the early part of the afternoon however sunny spells are predicted towards the evening.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 19°C.

Saturday, August 14

Another sunny start is predicted for Saturday morning with the weather turning cloudy once again by lunch time.

Much like Friday, temperatures are set to hit highs of 19°C.

Sunday, August 15

Forecasters are expecting a cloudy start to Sunday however the town could see some sunny spells by lunchtime.

The weather is once again expected to be overcast throughout most of the afternoon.

Forecasters are saying that Hartlepool could see the odd sunny spell as we head into the evening however there is the possibility of some rain showers.

Temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler than previous days, with highs of 17°C expected.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day.