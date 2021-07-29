Hartlepool weekend weather forecast as the town looks set for overcast skies and some rain

As we head into the weekend, (Friday, July 30 to Sunday, August 1), Hartlepool looks set for three days of cooler temperatures and some cloudy weather.

Forecasters are expecting temperatures to sit around 17°C for the majority of the weekend and it is good news for hayfever sufferers with pollen levels set to be low.

This is you can expect from the weather in Hartlepool this weekend, according to the Met Office

Friday, July 30

Forecasters are predicting that Friday will start off with some sunny spells throughout the morning.

The weather is expected to turn cloudy as we head into and through the afternoon, with temperatures set to sit around 16°C.

There is the possibility of some showers in the early evening however forecasters are expecting them to clear up as the night carries on.

Saturday, July 31

Met Office forecasters are expecting a cloudy start to Saturday, with some sunny spells as we head into late morning.

The town could see some showers just before midnight and into the early hours of Sunday.

Sunday, August 1

A wet start is predicted for Sunday before drying up and once again turning cloudy in the afternoon.

There is the chance of some sunny spells in the late afternoon to early evening.

Daily highs of 16°C are expected for the first day of August.

