Hartlepool will be mainly cloudy but dry
We won’t see much of the sun, but at least we’ll stay dry over the next few days. It should be reasonably warm for the time of year too.
Tuesday, October 15 is expected to be overcast, but mainly dry with some light rain before 8am.
It will be cloudy but dry for the remainder of the day.
Met Office forecasters have predicted a light south-westerly breeze inland, but it may become brisk on the coast for a time. Expect a maximum temperature of 13 °C and a minimum temperature of 11 °C.
6am: Cloudy 11. °C. 50% chance of rain.
7am: Cloudy 11. °C. 50% chance of rain.
8am: Cloudy 11. °C
9am: Cloudy 11. °C
10am: Cloudy 11. °C
11am: Cloudy 11. °C
12pm: Cloudy 12. °C
1pm: Cloudy 12. °C
2pm: Cloudy 13. °C
3pm: Cloudy 13. °C
4pm: Cloudy 13. °C
5pm: Cloudy 13. °C
6pm: Cloudy 13. °C
7pm: Cloudy 12. °C
8pm: Cloudy 12. °C
9pm: Cloudy 12. °C
10pm: Cloudy 11. °C
11pm: Cloudy 11. °C
There is good news for hay fever sufferers as pollen, pollution and UV levels will remain low.
More good news comes from the forecast as the next few days are expected to be mainly dry with bright spells expected.
It will be mostly cloudy but Thursday is forecast to be sunny between around 10am and 4pm.
No other particular change is expected from the cloudy but dry forecast between now and Sunday.