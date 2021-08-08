Hour-by-hour breakdown of Hartlepool weather as Met Office issues yellow warning across the North East
Light rain is on the way for Hartlepool as the Met Office issues a yellow warning of thunderstorms across the North East.
The yellow warning of thunderstorms has been put in place across the North East, with light rain predicted for Hartlepool.
After a cloudy start with sunny intervals, the Met Office expects light rain and showers for Hartlepool on Sunday, August 8.
According to the Met Office, showers and potential thunderstorms will be seen across the North East region, with rain most likely starting in the afternoon before beginning to clear in the evening.
Here’s an hour-by-hour forecast for Hartlepool on Sunday, when temperatures will peak around 19ºC before rain follows this evening.
10am: Hartlepool weather will be cloudy and dry with temperatures of 16ºC
11am: Cloudy, dry and 17ºC
12pm: Cloudy, dry and 18ºC
1pm: Cloudy, dry and 18ºC
2pm: Cloudy with some sunny intervals at 19ºC
3pm: Cloudy, dry and 19ºC
4pm: Cloudy, dry and 19ºC
5pm: Cloudy, dry and 19ºC
6pm: Light rain and 18ºC
7pm: Light showers and 17ºC
8pm: Light showers and 17ºC
9pm: Partly cloudy and 16ºC
10pm: Light showers and 16ºC
11pm: Light showers and 16ºC
The Met Office says many places in the North East will start off dry with sunny spells, before showers develop widely in the afternoon with a chance of hail and thunder.
It also states that tonight showers and thunderstorms will begin fading from most areas in the region with a few showers continuing through the night.