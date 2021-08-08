The yellow warning of thunderstorms has been put in place across the North East, with light rain predicted for Hartlepool.

After a cloudy start with sunny intervals, the Met Office expects light rain and showers for Hartlepool on Sunday, August 8.

According to the Met Office, showers and potential thunderstorms will be seen across the North East region, with rain most likely starting in the afternoon before beginning to clear in the evening.

Light rain is expected for Hartlepool on Sunday.

Here’s an hour-by-hour forecast for Hartlepool on Sunday, when temperatures will peak around 19ºC before rain follows this evening.

10am: Hartlepool weather will be cloudy and dry with temperatures of 16ºC

11am: Cloudy, dry and 17ºC

12pm: Cloudy, dry and 18ºC

1pm: Cloudy, dry and 18ºC

2pm: Cloudy with some sunny intervals at 19ºC

3pm: Cloudy, dry and 19ºC

4pm: Cloudy, dry and 19ºC

5pm: Cloudy, dry and 19ºC

6pm: Light rain and 18ºC

7pm: Light showers and 17ºC

8pm: Light showers and 17ºC

9pm: Partly cloudy and 16ºC

10pm: Light showers and 16ºC

11pm: Light showers and 16ºC

The Met Office says many places in the North East will start off dry with sunny spells, before showers develop widely in the afternoon with a chance of hail and thunder.

It also states that tonight showers and thunderstorms will begin fading from most areas in the region with a few showers continuing through the night.

