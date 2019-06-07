Hour-by-hour forecast: This is when Storm Miguel will hit the North East with strong winds and thunder storms

Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected to hit the North-East this afternoon as Storm Miguel approaches.

Named after its passing through Spain, Storm Miguel has already taken three lives from rescue workers off the French coast, and is set to travel through the North East and into Scotland.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “An area of low pressure is expected to hit the South of England in the early hours of Friday morning, bringing wet weather, and it will gradually move up the country through Friday and Saturday.

“It’s going to be quite unpleasant and windy through the weekend.”

Friday (June 7) will see is become rather windy overnight, with a band of persistent rain gradually spreading north. Some heavier bursts are likely, especially across the Pennines, before gradually easing away north around dawn. Minimum temperature 8C.

What to expect from this weather warning

Hundreds of homes and businesses in Sunderland were left under water after more than three hours of torrential rain back in 1997

While some places will escape heavy flooding, some heavy thundery showers will break out during Friday afternoon and evening. Some of these showers will be quite prolonged. A few places may see 20 mm rain falling within an hour and some spots may receive as much as 30-40 mm in a few hours.

Hour-by-hour forecast of when Storm Miguel will hit the North-East

Friday June 7

18.00 – 90% chances of heavy rain, 13C.

19.00 – 50% chances of Light rain, 14C.

20.00 – 95% chances of heavy rain, 14C.

21.00 – 95% chances of heavy rain, 12C.

22.00 – 95% chances of heavy rain, 12C.

23.00 – 95% chances of heavy rain, 12C.

00.00 – 95% chances of heavy rain, 12C.

Saturday June 8

01.00 – 95% chances of heavy rain, 11C.

02.00 – 95% chances of heavy rain, 11C.

03.00 – 95% chances of heavy rain, 12C.

04.00 – 50% chances of light rain, 12C.

05.00 – 40% chances of light showers, 12C.

06.00 – 20% chances of light rain, 12C.

07.00 – 50% chances of light rain, 12C.

08.00 – 50% chances of light rain, 12C.

09.00 – 10% chances of being cloudy, 13C.

10.00 – 10% chances of being cloudy, 13C.

11.00 – 50% chances of light rain, 13C.

12.00 – 40% chances of light rain, 13C.

13.00 – 30% chances of light rain, 13C.

14.00 – 50% chances of light rain, 13C.

15.00 – 60% chances of light rain, 13C.

16.00 – 50% chances of light rain, 12C.

17.00 – 50% chances of light rain, 12C.

18.00 – 10% chances of light rain, 12C.

19.00 – 40% chances of light rain, 12C.

20.00 – 10% chances of being cloudy, 12C.

21.00 – 10% chances of being cloudy, 12C.

22.00 – 10% chances of being cloudy, 12C.

23.00 – 10% chances of being cloudy, 12C.

00.00 – 10% chances of being cloudy, 11C.