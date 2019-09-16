Hour by hour weather forecast for Hartlepool as temperatures look set to hit 16C
Monday looks set to be a dry and warm day in Hartlepool with temperatures predicted to reach a maximum of 16C.
Weather forecasters predict there will be early mist and fog patches that will soon clear to leave a largely sunny morning.
They say that some fair weather cloud is likely to develop, but it should stay dry with good spells of sunshine.
The hour by hour forecast states:
6am: Cloudy. Maximum 11C.
7am: Cloudy. Maximum 11C.
8am: Cloudy. Maximum 11C.
9am: Cloudy. Maximum 12C.
10am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 13C.
11am: Sunny. Maximum 14C.
Noon: Sunny intervals. Maximum 14C.
1pm: Sunny. Maximum 15C.
2pm: Sunny. Maximum 15C.
3pm: Sunny. Maximum 16C.
4pm: Sunny. Maximum 15C.
5pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 15C.
6pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 16C.
7pm: Cloudy. Maximum 15C.
8pm: Partly cloudy. Maximum 14C.
9pm: Partly cloudy. Maximum 14C.
10pm: Clear night. Maximum 13C.
11pm: Clear night. Maximum 12C.