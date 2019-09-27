How long will the heavy rain last in Hartlepool over the weekend?
The heavy rain has arrived once again and it’s set to continue throughout the weekend.
Following a yellow weather warning earlier in the week, Friday, September 27 saw the heavens open again.
Now, the Met Office are predicting another burst of heavy rain across the weekend.
How long will the rain last on Saturday, September 28?
The day will begin with a cloudy morning soon followed by some heavy rain and showers.
The rain is set to hit as early as 6am with a 60% chance of it lasting until 11am.
But, things are looking up by lunch time.
At 12pm, the skies will turn brighter and a drier day is forecast. However, overnight thickening cloud and rain could make a return.
Expect a maximum temperature of a chilly 16°C.
Is Sunday, September 29 forecast better weather?
Unfortunately, Sunday is set for much more rain.
A 90% chance of down pours will begin at 7am and there doesn’t seem to be much escape from the wet weather as rain is set to fall until 7pm.
We’re set for another cloudy night with strong winds as the rain settles.
Expect a maximum temperature of 13°C.
Less rain appears in the forecast for next week. Monday, September 30 is predicted to be mostly bright with some isolated showers but a lot less windy and Tuesday, November 1 will see early cloud. Otherwise it will be mostly bright.
If you’re heading out this weekend, make sure you’ve got a brollie to hand!