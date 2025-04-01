Just some of our pictures of people enjoying themselves in the spring sunshine in Hartlepool on April 1.Just some of our pictures of people enjoying themselves in the spring sunshine in Hartlepool on April 1.
'It's beach time' - 10 dazzling photos of people enjoying the spring sunshine in Hartlepool on April 1

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 1st Apr 2025, 17:19 BST
Tuesday’s spring sunshine saw Hartlepool people enjoy a trip to the beach to mark the start of the month.

Mail photographer Frank Reid caught up with just some of them on April 1.

Chris Lea relaxing at the Headland Croft Gardens Picture by FRANK REID

1. Relaxing time

Chris Lea relaxing at the Headland Croft Gardens Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Helen Crawford with her granddaughter Dahlia in Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Net gain

Helen Crawford with her granddaughter Dahlia in Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Freya with her granddad Alan Crawford having a great time at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Great time

Freya with her granddad Alan Crawford having a great time at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Ron Farridge trying out his new sun glasses at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Glass act

Ron Farridge trying out his new sun glasses at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

