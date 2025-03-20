Just some of our pictures of people enjoying the Hartlepool sunshine on March 20.placeholder image
'It's time for fish and chips and ice creams' - 17 pictures of Hartlepool people - and their dogs - enjoying the spring sunshine

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 20th Mar 2025, 14:58 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 16:27 BST
Hartlepool people certainly know how to make the best of sunny weather when it makes a welcome appearance.

Mail photographer Frank Reid captured these pictures of folk enjoying a dog walk, ice creams and fish and chips on Thursday, March 20, at both Seaton Carew and the Headland.

The good news is that this afternoon’s highs of 14 degrees Celsius are forecast to be repeated on Friday during another sunny day.

As for the weekend? Saturday’s temperatures could be even higher although showers are predicted throughout the afternoon.

A smile from Jan Morgan in the Headland's Croft Gardens. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Good times

A smile from Jan Morgan in the Headland's Croft Gardens. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Stephen and Andrea with granddaughters Myla and Amelia just love their ice creams on the Headland. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Ice and easy

Stephen and Andrea with granddaughters Myla and Amelia just love their ice creams on the Headland. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Diane McLean with Willo at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Seaton sunshine

Diane McLean with Willo at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Gordon Les enjoys his fish and chips at Headland's Croft Gardens. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Lunch time

Gordon Les enjoys his fish and chips at Headland's Croft Gardens. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

