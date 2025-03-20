Mail photographer Frank Reid captured these pictures of folk enjoying a dog walk, ice creams and fish and chips on Thursday, March 20, at both Seaton Carew and the Headland.

The good news is that this afternoon’s highs of 14 degrees Celsius are forecast to be repeated on Friday during another sunny day.

As for the weekend? Saturday’s temperatures could be even higher although showers are predicted throughout the afternoon.

1 . Good times A smile from Jan Morgan in the Headland's Croft Gardens. Picture by FRANK REID

2 . Ice and easy Stephen and Andrea with granddaughters Myla and Amelia just love their ice creams on the Headland. Picture by FRANK REID

3 . Seaton sunshine Diane McLean with Willo at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID