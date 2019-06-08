Let's Rock the North East in Sunderland still set to go ahead despite wet weather

A retro music festival is getting ready to bring the party to Sunderland – regardless of heavy rain and windy weather.

Let’s Rock the North East is taking place today at Herrington Country Park, with gates opening at 11am.

Featuring Chesney Hawkes, From The Jam and T’Pau on the line-up, the music will end at 10.30pm; and the rain is not stopping the entertainment just yet.

Posting on the event's Facebook page, organisers said: “Morning all! Just to clarify, at present we are still planning to go ahead as normal, just come prepared for a very wet day!

“Car parks, buses and park and ride are all operational!

“We are unable to answer every question personally, but we will keep you updated via this page!”

For more information, check the event’s website here.