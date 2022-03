Met Office issue Yellow Weather Warning for Hartlepool for ice with potential snow and hail showers

This time last week and across the weekend, Spring had very much sprung as Hartlepool basked in clear, sunny and warm conditions with temperatures peaking at around 17 degrees Celsius - way above the March average.

However, with winds now swinging round to the north, it’s a return to winter with temperatures set to rise to a chilly four degrees Celsius – a drop of a whopping 13 degrees.

The windchill is forecast to make conditions this afternoon and evening feel more like sub-zero.

The dramatic fall in temperature has seen the Met Office issue an overnight weather warning for ice which will be in place from 8pm until 10am tomorrow (March 31) morning.

A statement on their website said: “Snow and hail showers could lead to icy surfaces, with possible travel disruption. There will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, leading to an increased chance of accidents or injuries.

"Some higher elevation roads may be also affected by snowfall, resulting in longer journey times.”

The forecast for Hartlepool will see rain and possible sleet showers throughout the majority of the afternoon and night with northerly and north-easterly winds gusting in excess of 20mph.

