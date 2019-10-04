Met Office issues yellow weather warning as heavy rain set to drench the North East
A yellow weather warning has been issued for the North East as heavy rain is set to batter the region.
Heavy downpours are likely to cause some travel disruption, surface water build ups on the road and flooding in place on Sunday, October 6.
Prolonged showers had already been predicted for the weekend but the Met Office has now issued a yellow weather warning, which is in place from midnight on Sunday to 6pm that evening.
Rain will begin late into Saturday evening and there will be heavy showers throughout much of Sunday.
A Met Office spokesman said: “Saturday will start fairly dry and hazy but rain will start late afternoon into the evening.
“A bout of heavy which is sweeping across the UK will stall over much of east England.
“The amount of rainfall could range from 15 to 30mm in a six hour period but some regions could see as much as 40 to 50mm in the same time period.”
Heaviest rainfall is expect in Scotland and the South East but forecasters say there will be patches of heavy downpours throughout the whole area covered by the weather warning.
What to expect?
Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely
Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely
The Met Office website provides advice to protect your home against flooding.