Overcast morning but changing to sunshine this afternoon in Hartlepool
Hartlepool won’t have to bad a day’s weather today.
Friday, October 18 is expected to be overcast in the morning with sunshine between about 3pm and 5pm. It should be dry all day. The temperature won’t be anything exceptional and won’t change much either.
However, the weather will be rather more unsettled and showery over Saturday and Sunday
Met Office forecasters have predicted a gentle breeze. Expect a maximum temperature of 12 °C and a minimum temperature of 9 °C.
Here’s Friday’s hour-by-hour forecast for Hartlepool.
6am: Overcast. 10 °C
7am: Overcast. 10 °C
8am: Overcast. 10 °C
9am: Cloudy. 10 °C
10am: Cloudy. 10 °C
11am: Cloudy. 10 °C
12pm: Cloudy. 11 °C
1pm: Cloudy. 11 °C
2pm: Cloudy. 11 °C
3pm: Sunny intervals. 12 °C
4pm: Sunny intervals. 12 °C
5pm: Sunny intervals. 12 °C
6pm: Cloudy 11. °C
7pm: Cloudy 11. °C
8pm: Partly cloudy 10. °C
9pm: Cloudy 10. °C
10pm: Cloudy 9. °C
11pm: Cloudy 9. °C
There is good news for hay fever sufferers as pollen, pollution and UV levels will remain low.
However, the weather will become more unsettled and showery over the weekend, although the temperatures are expected to remain roughly the same.
Saturday afternoon should see some sunshine over Hartlepool, but some heavy rain seems likely too. Scattered showers are also forecast for Saturday evening.
So don’t forget to wear your coat. It’s what we expect when we get to October.