Patchy rain to make way for sunny spells as forecasters predict the start to new week for Hartlepool
Today will get off to a rainy start but will become clearer with sunny spells across Hartlepool, according to the Met Office.
Its weather experts have forecast that any lingering patchy light rain will peter out through the morning as cloud lifts and breaks, leaving the rest of the day largely dry with sunny spells.
It will be brightest around 4pm.
The maximum temperature will be 12 °C, with the lowest around 6 °C.
Sunrise will be around 6.45am and sunset is expected just before 6pm.
The outlook for Tuesday to Thursday is that there will be a cold start on Tuesday with patchy frost and fog clearing to bright spells and it will be similar on Wednesday, but milder and becoming breezy.
There will be Patchy outbreaks of rain spreading in overnight, clearing Thursday.
The long-range weather forecast suggests that from Friday, it will be largely dry with sunny spells after fog patches clear.
Much further ahead, to next weekend, the Met Office has said it will become “increasingly uncertain.”
It added it will be unsettled and there could perhaps be very windy conditions which could extend across much of the UK.
Through the following week it may become drier and more settled again with some sunshine but also overnight fog patches, which could be slow to clear by day.
However, Atlantic fronts could still bring further rain and strong winds northwards and eastwards into the UK at times.