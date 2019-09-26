Police issue second dispersal order to deal with problem youths in Seaton Carew
Second dispersal notice issued in less than a week to tackle problem youths congregating in Seaton Carew.
On Saturday, 21, a dispersal notice was issued by Cleveland Police following complaints about a large group of youths congregating in the Elizabeth Way area.
Police now say the majority of these youths have been identified via CCTV and liasion with local schools over the last couple of weeks.
A second notice was issued on Wednesday night (September 25) in an attempt to tackle issues caused by problem youths.
The behaviour has been deemed ‘unacceptable’ and youths from across all areas of the town, not just Seaton Carew, have been involved in the disruption.
A spokesman for Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said: “All youths identified will be visited by officers in the company of their parents. Some of these visits have already taken place and parents have been cooperative. Working alongside schools, partnership agencies and also parents goes a long way to solving these issues.”
The notice, which was issued on Wednesday, gives Police Officers and PCSO’s the power to disperse individuals or groups who are causing or are likely to cause anti-social behaviour in public places. Officers could ask persons engaging in ASB over the age of 10 to leave the area and not return for up to 48 hours.
Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence.
If you are experiencing problems call Cleveland Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.